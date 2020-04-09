Self-made billionaire attributes his success to one particular competitive trait

Today, Min-Liang Tan is an undisputed business icon, having built one of the most recognizable brands in global gaming with a suite of services that continues to grow. But when the Razer CEO quit his job as a lawyer to start the business with his co-founder Robert Krakoff in 2005, his aspirations were hardly that great. In fact, they simply wanted to augment their gaming, the enthusiast told CNBC Make It. "We said: 'Is there a possibility for us to build a better mouse?' All we wanted to do was to be able to compete with the rest of the gamers out there," said Tan, whose company offers gaming hardware and software platforms, as well as a payments wallet. That small aim gave rise to Razer's flagship product, the Bloomslang mouse, designed to improve precision and speed.

Gamers from the Malaysia team compete in the qualifying rounds of the eSports event between Malaysia and Vietnam at the SEA Games (Southeast Asian Games) in Manila on December 5, 2019. Ted Aljibe

However, it also sparked the gamers' competitive spirit, which Tan said has been the basis for his continued drive in the 15 years since. "We could have just stopped at making a mouse. We could have stopped at hardware. We've gone on to build an entire ecosystem," said Tan, who is currently chasing a Razer banking license as well as producing face masks for the coronavirus relief efforts. Indeed, that gamer mentality is apparent in the brand's slogan "by gamers, for gamers."

I kind of look at it like a gamer always. It's always about the next challenge. Min-Liang Tan co-founder and CEO, Razer