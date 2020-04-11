Tom Brady 'wasn't sure he was going to get drafted at all' before the 2000 NFL Draft

Tom Brady is considered, by many experts and fans alike, to be the greatest NFL quarterback in history. But there was a time when Brady wasn't even sure if he'd ever get the chance to play quarterback in the NFL.

"Twenty years ago, I was a sixth-round [NFL Draft] choice from the University of Michigan who wasn't sure he was going to get drafted at all," Brady wrote this week in an essay for The Players' Tribune.

Of course, Brady is referring to the fact that the New England Patriots famously selected the future Hall of Famer in the second-to-last round of the 2000 NFL draft. Brady was a relatively unheralded prospect coming off a college career where he'd served as a backup his first two seasons at Michigan.

"When the call finally came," Brady wrote about the moment the Patriots alerted him that he'd been drafted, "I packed up all my things and moved to the other side of the country."

"I didn't know how long I'd be playing for the New England Patriots, or whether I'd even get the opportunity to play for them. (I was the fourth quarterback on the depth chart my first year.) I had no idea I would spend the next 20 years in New England, or start a family there."

Indeed, Brady became the Patriots' starting quarterback in 2001, his second season in the NFL, and the rest is history. He won six Super Bowls with that team and earned three NFL MVP awards over 20 seasons in the league. Brady has also earned more than $235 million in total from his NFL contracts over that time, according to Spotrac — and, he'll soon add to that total in Tampa Bay.

Last month, the 42-year-old Brady signed a two-year contract worth $50 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady's decision to leave New England after 20 years has been the biggest non-coronavirus story in the sports world in recent months.