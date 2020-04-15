If you didn't get a stimulus check today, don't panic—here's how to see when it's coming

Over 80 million Americans will see the coronavirus stimulus checks deposited into their bank accounts today. If you haven't gotten yours but are eligible for a payment, don't worry — it's coming.

The first round of checks, which are part of the federal government's response to unprecedented unemployment levels and financial strain caused by the coronavirus pandemic, were automatically deposited into the bank accounts of those who filed a 2018 or 2019 tax return and received a refund via direct deposit.

Social Security retirement and disability beneficiaries will also automatically receive their payments. Those who do not typically file tax returns and have not provided the IRS with their bank account information, including low-income Americans, as well anyone receiving paper checks will have to wait a bit longer, according to the U.S. Treasury. No checks have been mailed yet, and it is expected to take a few months for all of them to be sent out.

You can track your payment with the new IRS Get My Payment tool, which is now live. You will need to input your Social Security number and the mailing address on your last tax return to check the status of your check.

If the IRS doesn't have your direct deposit info but you filed a tax return in 2018 or 2019, you can use the tool to submit your bank account details so you can get your stimulus deposit faster. If you typically do not file a tax return but are still eligible for the check, you can send your information to the IRS using this online portal.

The Economic Impact Payments, as the IRS deemed them, are worth up to $1,200 for individuals or $2,400 for married couples, plus $500 for each qualifying child.

Remember: Scams abound in times of uncertainty. The IRS will never request your personal information by email, text messages or social media. Be careful giving out any personal and financial information.

