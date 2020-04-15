Skip Navigation
logo
logo
logo
Success
Money
Work
Life
Video
CNBC.COM
Save and Invest

IRS's coronavirus stimulus check tracking tool is not working for some people

US Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin speaks in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House on April 2, 2020, in Washington, DC.
MANDEL NGAN

Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from the IRS.

A tool launched Wednesday by the Internal Revenue Service to track Americans' stimulus relief checks is not working for many, according to individuals who reached out to CNBC Make It.

The Get My Payment tool is meant to give those eligible for a coronavirus stimulus check information on when they will receive their payment. Instead, many are receiving messages that their payment status is not available.

A reader sent this image to CNBC Make It after attempting to find out the status of her stimulus check.

In most cases, this happened because the system was overloaded, Luis Garcia, an IRS spokesperson, told CNBC Make It. 

"What happened is instead of having an error message or a message saying the system is very busy, it just says your information isn't in here, that was the default," says Garcia. But that should be fixed now.

"Just be patient, check back later," he says. "If you filed last year's or this year's taxes we have your information."

The agency's website says that receiving "Payment Status Not Available" means the agency cannot determine your eligibility for a payment right now. "This may occur for a variety of reasons, for example, if you didn't file either a 2018 or 2019 tax return or you recently filed and the return has not been fully processed," the site says.

If you are eligible for a payment, but receive feedback that the IRS "needs more information," then the agency does not have your direct deposit information on file, the agency's FAQ says. 

In that case, you will need to provide your bank account information, once you have verified your identityto receive the check fastest, or wait for it to be mailed to you. You can use Get My Payment to update your direct deposit information if you did not use direct deposit on your last tax return to receive a refund, the IRS says. If your payment is pending or has been processed, you can no longer change your bank account information.

Payment status updates on the site are made no more than once each day.

Garcia encourages everyone to check the IRS's website for the most up-to-date information. "Don't worry about what your neighbor said or what you saw on Instagram," he says. "Go to the IRS website, literally 99% of all the questions are answered right there."

Don't miss: If you didn't get a stimulus check today, don't panic—here's how to see when it's coming

Check out: The best credit cards of 2020 could earn you over $1,000 in 5 years

VIDEO5:5005:50
What is a pandemic?
Coronavirus
make it

Stay in the loop

Get Make It newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

About Us

Learn more about the world of CNBC Make It

Learn More

Follow Us

CNBC.COM

© 2020 CNBC LLC. All Rights Reserved. A Division of NBC Universal

Privacy PolicyDo Not Sell My Personal Information
Terms of ServiceContact