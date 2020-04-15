The coronavirus downturn has highlighted a growing investment opportunity — and millennials love it

The escalating coronavirus pandemic has ushered in a new era of stock market volatility, as investors come to terms with consecutive history-making daily swings. But it has also shone a spotlight on a promising investment opportunity — one that's been winning the hearts of millennials.

Sustainable investments — those focused on companies with strong environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) principles — outperformed their conventional counterparts in the first quarter of 2020, even as the outbreak sent markets crashing.

In the first three months of the year, 70% of sustainable equity funds recorded returns in the top halves of their broad-based peer group, according to investment research firm Morningstar. Of those, 44% scored within the top quartile. When the full extent of the pandemic became clear in early March, ESG-aware companies outperformed other stocks by up to 5.7%, HSBC found.

To be sure, sustainable funds still suffered heavy losses amid last month's downturn. However, the losses were notably lower than that among traditional funds. Morningstar's head of sustainability research, Jon Hale, said that has a lot to do with the underlying principles of ESG-focused companies, which place customers and employees at the fore.

"It's very simple, really — companies truly focused on the well-being of their workers and customers are able to make the right decisions more quickly in a major crisis like this one," Hale told CNBC Make It.