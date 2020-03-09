Stock market live updates: Futures point to 5% drop at the open, oil tanks 20%, 10-year hits record low

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 03, 2020 in New York City.

Monday is shaping up to be a bloodbath on Wall Street. U.S. stock futures are indicating a 5% drop for the major averages at the open, with the Dow set to decline more than 1,300 points.

The sharp move lower comes as investors brace for the economic fallout from the spreading coronavirus, while a shocking all-out oil price war added to the anxiety.

The sharp declines in the futures market signaled more turbulence ahead after a roller-coaster week that saw the S&P 500 swing up or down more than 2.5% for four days straight.

