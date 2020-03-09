Skip Navigation
Stock market live updates: Futures point to 5% drop at the open, oil tanks 20%, 10-year hits record low

Pippa Stevens@PippaStevens13
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 03, 2020 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

This is a live blog. Check back for updates.

5:45 am: Major averages set to crater 5% at the open, Dow on track for 1,300-point drop

Monday is shaping up to be a bloodbath on Wall Street. U.S. stock futures are indicating a 5% drop for the major averages at the open, with the Dow set to decline more than 1,300 points.

The sharp move lower comes as investors brace for the economic fallout from the spreading coronavirus, while a shocking all-out oil price war added to the anxiety.

The sharp declines in the futures market signaled more turbulence ahead after a roller-coaster week that saw the S&P 500 swing up or down more than 2.5% for four days straight.

