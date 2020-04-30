As much as half of internship opportunities have been cut due to coronavirus

The economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic has been felt by millions of workers, including a record-breaking 30.3 million Americans who have filed for unemployment over the past six weeks. Young people are feeling some of the harshest impacts when it comes to job prospects. According to data from job site Glassdoor, the number of open internships in the U.S. has been cut in half due to coronavirus. Between March 9th and April 13th, Glassdoor saw a 52% decrease in internship openings. When comparing April 2019 to April 2020, internship hiring has fallen by 39%. These figures are worse than the overall labor market. Total job openings on Glassdoor have declined by a still staggering but significantly lower 20.5%.

While internship opportunities have been eliminated across a wide range of industries, some sectors have been disproportionately impacted. The decrease in internship openings has been most apparent in the travel and tourism industry, which saw a 92% decrease in internship opportunities since March 9th. Total job openings decreased by 73.1% in the industry. Internships in information technology, architecture/civil engineering, telecommunications and media/publishing also saw the number of open internships decrease by more than half.