This NJ high school culinary teacher is running a food drive from his front yard to feed his students' families

When Hackensack High School in New Jersey closed in mid-February due to Covid-19, culinary arts teacher Kelly Carroll made house calls to all his students' parents to go over homeschooling assignments.

He suggested to parents that they make one meal a day together and send him a picture of the final dish.

But when a parent told him that she "was embarrassed" to show him what she was feeding her children since she was out of work, he knew he had to do something.

"After she said that to me, I was like, that's it. We have got to feed these families," Carroll tells CNBC Make It.

Carroll, 45, and his wife, Cori, 45, a special education teacher at the same school, began asking students and parents if they needed food instead just discussing homework assignments.

Carroll says Hackensack, a suburb just 30 minutes outside New York City, is economically diverse, with both extremely high- and low-income families. (According to city data, the median household income is $59,277, which below the country's median annual income of $61,937. Hackensack's poverty rate is also at 14.3%.)