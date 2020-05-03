Hours are down, worry and tips are up: What it's like to be a food delivery driver during the Covid-19 pandemic

Though Vanessa Herron is still working as a news editor at iHeartMedia and has side hustle as a screenwriter, her part-time job as an "essential employee" delivering food for DoorDash has been an important source of income for her family during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Still, Herron, who is in her 40s and has worked as a so-called "Dasher" for three years, has seen her hours wane. Before the pandemic, the mom of four, who lives in Thousand Oaks, California, worked up to 30 hours a week making deliveries and earned $20 to $25 an hour on average.

Herron and her family used the extra money she made from deliveries to pay for her kids' college expenses, cover monthly expenses and to add to their savings, she tells CNBC Make It.

Before the pandemic, "I would either wake up really early to write or write late at night when I got home. I would Dash between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – hit the lunch rush. Then I would head into work for the evening shift as a news editor," she says.

However since "stay at home" orders went into effect, most restaurants have either closed or adjusted their hours, impacting the amount of time Herron can deliver and ultimately make money.

"I'm working fewer hours," she said. "That's in part because the restaurants are closing much earlier."

"A lot of places aren't open late."

The pandemic has also affected the work schedule of Herron's husband, Rick.

Herron says he previously worked as a Lyft driver but is not able to do so anymore. "That's been a huge issue for us significantly with our cash flow and our income," she says.

Herron and her husband had been saving up to start a production company, "but that definitely had to take a back seat to paying bills and surviving right now," she says. Since Rick can't drive right now, "he has virtually no income so the savings that we have, we've had to re-appropriate that toward making ends meet."

Rick has worked for DoorDash before and started to make deliveries again on Monday, Herron says. But she and Rick share one car, which limits time delivering for both.

"It's been a blessing though to have a bit of a cushion" from delivering food, she says.

Covid-19 has also impacted the way Herron makes her deliveries, she says.

Although Herron personally does not know of any DoorDash colleagues getting sick, many in the industry fear getting sick and have struggled with taking sick leave.

"I'm definitely much more aware of who is around me and taking precautions," she says. "I think all people who are still working in any way are going to be concerned about exposure and being extra careful."

To ensure safety, Herron practices social distancing when able, and while making a delivery, she wears a mask and gloves. (According to DoorDash, it has ordered over 5 million consumer-grade face masks as well as hand sanitizer, gloves and wipes for its employees.)

"You've got people who are still coming into the restaurants while I'm in the restaurant [waiting for a pickup], and they don't stand six feet away, standing right behind you," Herron says.

But "most customers are asking for no-contact deliveries and that has been a godsend for me. It makes it much easier, as far as the concerns we have about exposure."

Leaving deliveries on the doorstep and texting customers is also more efficient, Herron says.

"I do miss being able to smile at people and one moment of conversation with them, but you can still text and call and smile through the phone and let people know that you are a friendly person and you do care and you're a human being," she adds.

And while making deliveries during this time may be frightening, most customers have shown their appreciation – even at a distance.