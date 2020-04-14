Delivering donated meals to COVID-19 workers is helping keep these restaurants in business

Healthcare workers on the front lines are working long, hard hours amid the COVID-19 pandemic – some pulling extra shifts without even stopping to eat. And as many restaurants across the country donate meals to keep essential healthcare workers fed, giving back to others has had another much needed consequence: It's helping keep those restaurants in business and their staff working.

Helping in Harlem

Joseph "JJ" Johnson, is the owner of Fieldtrip restaurant in the Harlem neighborhood in New York City, which has over 100,000 cases citywide. And his wife is a nurse. "[My wife] came home from work one day, and was like, 'It's 12 at night. I didn't eat all day. Did you cook? Did you bring any food home from Fieldtrip?' "And I was like 'No I didn't. How didn't you eat? You left the house at like 10 a.m.'" "She was like, 'It's crazy. COVID-19 stuff is crazy.' And she broke out into tears." Johnson knew he had to do something. So on March 25, the chef sent 40 of his restaurant's signature rice bowls with meat or fish, vegetables and other sides from to Harlem Hospital Center, which had closed its food concession due to illness. Johnson then shared his Harlem Hospital delivery on Twitter, adding that he would continue to deliver meals to hospitals in the area. "Two people came on Twitter like, 'I want to send food through you guys tomorrow,' and I was like, 'Oh my god, that brings back like two of my team members,' because there's no possible way I could put out all this food by myself," Johnson said. "From that moment, the momentum just kept going." JJ Johnson (left) outside Fieldtrip restaurant getting ready to deliver meals. Source: Harlem Grown But delivering the meals has not only helped the community — it has also helped his restaurant and staff. After the March 15 executive order in New York City mandating restaurants may only stay open for takeout or delivery, Johnson had to let his staff of 10 go, but with the intention to rehire them. Now, to make and deliver the donated meals, he has brought back seven of his employees. Each meal bowl from Fieldtrip is $10, and with every bowl purchased online, customers have the option to donate $8 for a free meal. As of April 3, Johnson and his Fieldtrip team had received around $15,000 in donations, he said. "Out of that $15,000 dollars, if you divide it by $8, that's how many meals we will serve," he says, which is 1,875 meals. "So, it came full circle. I could feed people. People are donating. They're able to sponsor a bowl. That then brings my staff back in to work, and now people have jobs. They feel hope," he said. Johnson delivers meals to a shelter in Harlem. Source: Valerie Wilson Eboné M. Carrington, CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem, tells CNBC Make It that the hospital is "eternally grateful" for the donations. And Johnson and his team at Fieldtrip are also delivering free meals to other New York City hospitals including New York Presbyterian Upper Manhattan, Metropolitan Hospital Center and Mount Sinai Hospital. Fieldtrip also delivers to various city shelters for women and children. For example, Johnson says he teamed up with Harlem Grown, a nonprofit teaching children about urban farming and nutrition, to deliver 170 meals to a children's shelter in Harlem, for which one of the organization's donors picked up the tab. "It was their first hot meal in two weeks at that point," Johnson says. And he was able to bring back his entire team for the delivery. (Harlem Grown did not immediately respond to CNBC Make It's request for comment.) "People have called me from all over the country wanting to sponsor bowls," Johnson said. "I'm going to start feeding the ambulance EMS workers, because they're working really hard here in New York." Even some of Fieldtrip's regular customers could use a hand during the pandemic. Johnson says his first contactless delivery in March was to an elderly woman living alone. "I went halfway down the hallway and I heard, 'Can you come back? I need your help.' She's like, 'Could you move my oxygen tank?' I moved her oxygen tank," he said, adding that her regular nurse aid was not able to visit her due to COVID-19. She also asked Johnson to feed her cat, and so he did. (Thought it may have been against the government's recommended protocol, he felt he needed to help.) "She ordered twice more from us. It made me realize that nurses aids aren't allowed to go see their elderly patients, so what do these people do now?" "I always believe that the community you live in, people need help," he says. "It doesn't matter how rich or poor the community is. Somebody always needs help."

Delivering to doctors in California

Across the country in California, a state which has nearly 22,000 cases, J. Kenji Lopez-Alt, chef and partner at beer hall Wursthall in San Mateo, California, is facing a similar reality. "When we shut down from our normal operations, like every other restaurant, we had to let basically almost all of our employees go," Lopez-Alt, also chief culinary advisor for recipe site Serious Eats, told CNBC Make It. A March 19 "stay at home" order in California mandated all restaurants and bars to close, only allowing delivery and takeout. So "We had a kitchen laying idle mostly," Lopez-Alt says. He decided to put his kitchen to good use by making meals to donate. "When I first started, I was thinking of mostly people who were already food insecure, my employees included, who were now out of a job or their kids were home from school and the kids aren't getting food. So how are these people getting food? So I started by just cooking and packing food basically out of stuff we had," he says. "We weren't selling [food] anymore, and we had all this stuff that was going to go bad, so I started using it to cook meals." Lopez-Alt then reached out to celebrity chef Jose Andres, who has been recognized for his efforts amid the pandemic, and teamed up with his nonprofit World Central Kitchen (WCK) to start delivering meals. WCK helped Lopez-Alt provide meals for doctors at a drive through testing site in Oakland, according to Tim Kilcoyne, WCK's director of chef operations, and Lopez-Alt also received support with health and safety protocols for delivery from Off Their Plate in San Francisco. Lopez-Alt also started connecting with other hospital workers and other frontline workers who needed food. "People who are working nonstop who don't have time to go and pick up a meal or go to the cafeteria," he says. "March 20 was when I started cooking, and ever since then, I've been at the restaurant four nights a week, from 8 p.m. until 1 or 2 a.m. cooking, and then delivering meals the next day," he says. Lopez-Alt delivering meals with organization Off Their Plate. Source: López-Alt "It's tough because we went from being able to hire, employ and pay 40 people. Now we have like six [employees] and can hire a couple more, like four more," he says. Lopez-Alt has also started collecting donations via a Patreon page, with all money received funding meals. "We originally started on our takeout menus, where directly you can just buy a meal box for someone else for $10, and that goes straight into this program," he says, but Patreon allows for recurring donations and therefore some stability in funding. "I have been regularly getting $5,000 a month [on Patreon now].... So that's 450 meals a month," López-Alt said. According to his Patreon page as of Monday, Lopez-Alt has $5,859 per month in donations. As of Monday, he has delivered over 1,440 meals, he says. Meals donated to American Medical Response team in Burlingame. Source: López-Alt The hope is to have donated meals funding continue to increase, so he could hire back more of his employees. "Ideally, I'd like to have another person every week, until we can't safely add anymore," Lopez-Alt said. "Every single restaurant owner, chef and small business owner that I know cares deeply about their employees and it's like their hands are tied." Lopez-Alt and his partner at Wursthall have not taken any salary or profit during this time, he says. "If I could make money appear so I could do this for [my employees], I would immediately. That's what I'm struggling to try to do. Right now, everybody is just trying to do the best they can." Lopez-Alt and his Wursthall team have donated meals to nonprofit food distribution agency Samaritan House in San Mateo, the American Medical Response team in Burlingame, California, the Mission Neighborhood Health Center in San Francisco and the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center, to name a few.

Feeding the frontlines in NOLA