2 books Warren Buffett recommends reading now

Legendary investor Warren Buffett gave a mini history lesson during the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting on Saturday, which was held virtually from Omaha, Nebraska. "Nothing can basically stop America," not even the coronavirus pandemic, he said. "The American miracle, the American magic has always prevailed and it will do so again." As Buffett reflected on previous life-changing events from World War II to the Cuban Missile Crisis to 9/11 and the 2008 financial crisis, the Berkshire Hathaway chairman also recommended two historical books. Buffett has always been an avid reader and has recommended that young people read every day, because knowledge "builds up, like compound interest," he said while speaking to a group of MBA students at Columbia Business School in 2000. Here's Buffett's suggested reading.

'The Great Crash of 1929' by John Kenneth Galbraith

During the shareholders meeting, Buffett spoke of times of great uncertainty in American history, including the stock market crash of 1929 that led to the Great Depression. For those interested in learning more about this time period, he recommended the 1955 book, "The Great Crash of 1929" by John Kenneth Galbraith. "There's a great book about it called 'The Great Crash' by John Kenneth Galbraith," he said during the meeting on Saturday. It's "a wonderful book." In the book, Galbraith examines the 1929 financial collapse, including what led to it, how it led to the Great Depression and what could be learned from it. (Buffett also told a lighter personal story about the crash and his dad, who was 26 in 1929 and sold stocks. "I think [what] my dad probably liked to do was, they say now, 'shelter in place,' which means stay at home," he said. "And there really wasn't that much in our house. So under those conditions, I was born about nine months later," Buffett, whose birthdate is August 30, 1930, said.)

'Keeping At It: The Quest for Sound Money and Good Government' by Paul Volcker