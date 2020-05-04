Why you should schedule a money chat with your friends

CNBC Make It is posting a new financial task to tackle each day for a month. These are all meant to be simple, time-sensitive activities to take your mind off of the news for a moment and, hopefully, put you on sturdier financial footing. This is day 27 of 30. Most of us are conditioned not to talk about money, lest we come off as ungrateful, unknowledgeable or out of touch. But discussing our finances with people we trust and relate to is one of the best ways to learn more about money and how it works in our lives. Today, take time to schedule a money talk with a friend, partner or group of people you trust. You can talk about a range of financial issues or focus on a specific money milestone you want to reach. Whatever you decide to discuss, having a friend or loved one's support can help quell some of the financial anxiety you are experiencing or encourage you to make progress toward your goals. If you've never hosted a night dedicated to talking about money before, here are three tips to make it successful.

1. Invite people you trust

Maybe you want a money accountability buddy, or perhaps you want someone to help you hash out why you shop online every time you feel anxious. Think through who in your life would be the most open, honest and responsive, and invite them to chat. If you are inviting more than one person, make sure that they are comfortable with each other too, since money can be an emotional and uncomfortable topic. When you send an invitation, whether via text, email or something else, you will set the tone for the evening. Be open and conversational, and tell your friends exactly what you want to talk about and why it's important to you.

2. Prepare topics to discuss

Whether your talk is on the phone or via Zoom or somewhere else, kick it off with an ice breaker. That could be, Did you get your stimulus check yet? Or, What are you spending more money on now than you were before? If your money talk is primarily a check in with a friend on a goal you've both set, then that's an easy place to start. From there, follow the natural current of the conversation and pepper in any other specific questions you have if there is a lull. For more tips, read this article.

3. Be a good listener