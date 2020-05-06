25-year-old who owns 5 properties shares the 2 personal finance books that helped him earn $230,000 last year

Chicago-based millennial Alex Sanchez earned more than $230,000 last year. The bulk of his income came from his day job: He works about 60 hours a week as an overhead lineman for an electrical utilities company. Between his $120,000 base salary, $10,000 annual bonus and overtime pay, he makes more than $200,000.

The 25-year-old also brings in extra money from the lawn-care and snow-removal company he started, plus the five rental properties he owns and rents out.

Sanchez, who has aspirations to be a millionaire by 30, says that two personal finance books have helped him get to where he is today. Growing up in what he describes as a lower-middle class household, he didn't know much about money until he was around 20. That's when he started reading personal finance books and watching videos on YouTube.

Anyone can benefit from his two favorite money books, says Sanchez, who recently gifted them to his five tenants. He was planning on giving out the copies earlier this year but didn't get around to it until now — the pandemic motivated him, he tells CNBC Make It: "Now my eyes are opened up a little bit more and I'm like, I need to get these out there."

Here are the two personal finance books that inspired Sanchez: