Before the pandemic, Americans prioritized paying down debt—now experts say you may want to hold off

Even before the coronavirus pandemic shut down many parts of the U.S. and put millions out of work, Americans held an average of $26,621 in personal debt, excluding mortgages. That's according to Northwestern Mutual's 2020 Planning & Progress Study, which surveyed over 2,600 U.S. adults in mid-February. While that's a staggering amount of debt, it's actually lower than the average of $28,900 survey participants reported having in 2019 and the $38,000 respondents reported in the 2018 survey. Those with debt are putting about a third of their monthly income toward paying it down and more than two thirds have a plan in place to pay off their outstanding balances. That may change, however, as Americans continue to experience the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Paying down debt shouldn't be a priority if you're struggling

Over the past seven weeks, about 33.5 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits, according to the Labor Department. Experts at the St. Louis Federal Reserve expect that number to grow. With many Americans struggling with a loss of income, financial planners say those feeling the impacts of the coronavirus may need to think twice about prioritizing paying off their debt. "Not all debt is created equal and not all debt is bad," says David Mendels, a financial planner and professor at New York University. Even if you do have "bad" debt, such as carrying a high credit card balance, you need to rank paying it off within your other financial priorities. When times are tough, what matters is being able to pay your bills and buy necessities. That takes cash, so you may need to put your debt repayment plan on pause to free up some money in your budget. "As long as you can keep paying your bills and keep putting food on the table, you can get through the tough times," Mendels says. "It is when you come up short that you end up in trouble." Holding off on paying down debt can feel contrary to what Americans usually hear, but being debt-free does not equal having wealth. If you pay off your $5,000 credit card balance, but you have nothing in savings, you're only one paycheck away from being back in debt. Additionally, many banks and financial institutions are offering relief programs right now that will allow you to defer payments or lower your interest without harming your credit score or incurring late fees.

Keep paying down debt if you can