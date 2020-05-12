Here's what to know if you are considering breaking your lease

On April 30, Alechia Reese packed up the Brooklyn apartment she's lived in for the past five years with her 10-year-old daughter and sister and began the trek to her mother's home in Florida.

It wasn't something Reese envisioned doing even two months ago, but the 33-year-old's business — she owns a marketing and branding firm — has slowed down considerably since the coronavirus began ravaging the U.S. She and her sister could no longer afford their $4,200 monthly rent.

As soon as she started losing clients in March, Reese tried talking to her landlord about her situation, but he wasn't receptive to a compromise. Now, Reese plans to break her lease, which isn't up until September, regardless of the possible legal ramifications. The unemployment she might qualify for doesn't cover the total rent, let alone groceries and other essentials for her and her daughter, and she wants to help her mother out.

"I felt bad about him not getting his rent for [May], so I told him he could keep the deposit, but I can't snap my fingers and have it materialize," Reese tells CNBC Make It. "This isn't something that anyone planned, so we have to all pivot."

Brittiany Taylor is in a similar spot with her lease. Though the 33-year-old audience development manager is still employed, she left New York City for her father's condo in Washington D.C. over a month ago to be closer to her family. She has called and emailed her management company continuously over the past few weeks in order to break her lease, but they haven't responded to her. She hopes withholding May rent will get their attention.

"It doesn't feel right or fair, and I understand it's their business, but I don't feel good paying for a place I'm not using," Taylor tells CNBC Make It about the management company ignoring her calls and emails. "I'm going to be upset if I pay rent on the first and then I get laid off on the fourth."

Reese and Taylor are far from the only ones dealing with frustrating housing situations. While those with mortgages, including landlords, are getting some form of aid from the federal government, that has not been extended to the nation's 40 million-plus renters. And with some landlords being inflexible with repayment plans, that's left many — especially those who are out of work completely or have had their hours reduced — with one option: Breaking their leases.