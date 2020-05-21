What it was like to tell my kids I lost my job: 'Aren't you important' Mom?

I was at my fiance's house on March 31, it was 3 or 4 o'clock in the afternoon, and I took a phone call from the owner of my company — the president and COO. He informed me that my position was being eliminated. Significant changes had to be made to the small, family-owned business I worked for due to the coronavirus pandemic. Coming from leadership, I understand. I worked for O'Sullivan Communications, a publishing company in New Jersey, for over 15 years. I was senior vice president of operations, client services and account management. The majority of the clients I worked with were in the airline space, so Covid-19 had a huge impact on the area of the business I managed. Even though being let go is not a personal issue for me, when you get that call from your boss, it's quite a shock to the system. I love the people that I worked with. And I have never been unemployed. This was a first for me, and I had to tell my kids.

I 'just sat with it' for 24 hours

The first person I told was my fiance. We went for a car ride because I just wanted to sit in silence. It's so overwhelming that you don't want to think about the "what ifs." I cried when I told my fiance, but it wasn't sadness that I felt. I didn't feel a connection to my job title such that it was a loss of my sense of self. It was more, "Well, what am I going to do now?" Or maybe it was because you have to say those words: "I've been laid off." I never said those words before.

But I didn't actually tell my two girls, who are 12 and 16, for almost a full 24 hours. I just sat with it first. I was thinking, "How am I going to tell them that I have been laid off?" My girls have seen me get up and go to work their whole lives. I don't believe they tied me as a person to my job, but they do understand that my job provides money for us to live. I was really trying to figure out, how do I tell them without scaring them? And how will I keep a level of composure?

When your kids ask, 'Aren't you important' Mom?

The next day I told them. Schools in New Jersey were closed, so my daughters were homeschooling. I called them into the living room, sat down and told them that I had been let go from my position at work. I was crying initially. They both sort of looked at me, and they said, "Well, what does that mean for us?" How you handle yourself is everything when it comes to how they're going to respond, so I immediately composed myself. "Well, we're probably going to have to make some changes initially, but as your mom, please let me focus on that. I don't want you to worry about that," I said. My daughters got angry and frustrated at my employer: "Aren't you important? Don't they think you're valuable?" they asked. "I am valuable," I said. "But my value has nothing to do with my job. I'm valuable for a lot of other reasons." "I will find a job that makes me happier, a place to work that values me, a place where I want to be," I said. The girls asked questions about money too. I have a mortgage to pay and bills. "Yeah, we're going to have to make some changes," I said. I explained a little bit about unemployment insurance, but I think some of that went over their heads. "I'm going to have to really work to get another job or figure out what my next move is," I said.

Staying positive and moving forward