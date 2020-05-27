14% of Americans with retirement savings, both working and unemployed, have already tapped into those funds

Whether unemployed or still working, many Americans are looking for extra funds during the coronavirus pandemic. About 14% of those with retirement savings have taken money from accounts such as 401(k)s and individual retirement accounts to meet that need. Another 13% of those with savings say they're planning to make use of their retirement funds. That's according to a new survey of over 2,400 U.S. adults surveyed by YouGov on behalf of Bankrate. About 31 million Americans have already made a withdrawal or plan to do so, Bankrate estimates. To put that number into perspective, over 58 million American workers contributed to a 401(k) plan in 2018, according to the Investment Company Institute, with many more contributing to other forms of retirement accounts. About 85% of Americans have some form of retirement savings, Northwestern Mutual's 2019 Planning & Progress Study found.

While that seems like a big number, it's surprising that so few have withdrawn money from their retirement savings to make ends meet, says Blair DuQuesnay, a New Orleans-based certified financial planner and investment advisor at Ritholtz Wealth Management. "More than 30 million Americans have lost their jobs since early March, and we know that most Americans are unable to afford a $500 car repair, much less fund two months worth of living expenses," DuQuesnay says. But rather than being forced to use retirement savings, many Americans have been able to get by with the government stimulus checks and the extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits. Yet with many people already taking a withdrawal and more considering it, it's worth understanding how this process works and what steps experts recommend you take if you do need to access your retirement savings.

Congress made it easier to access retirement funds

Not only did federal lawmakers aim to make it easier for Americans to push through the coronavirus pandemic by signing off on stimulus checks and increasing unemployment benefits, they also relaxed the rules allowing Americans to withdraw money from their retirement accounts if they were affected by the pandemic. Under the $2 trillion stimulus package known as the CARES Act, Americans can take a withdrawal of up to $100,000 from their retirement savings, including 401(k)s or individual retirement accounts, without the typical 10% penalty. Referred to as coronavirus related distributions, these withdrawals are available only in 2020 and only if your employer opts to allow them. The legislation gives Americans three years to either pay the income taxes due on the withdrawal or to pay back the money and not owe taxes on it. Before the March legislation passed, if you needed to access retirement funds before 59½, you generally had to pay a 10% penalty on any amount you withdrew, as well as income taxes. There were a few exceptions to that rule, including education expenses, buying your first home, covering massive medical debts or being ordered by a court to provide alimony or child support.

Don't beat yourself up if you've dipped into retirement savings

Yet while lawmakers made it easier to take a withdrawal from your retirement savings, many experts say that it should not be the first step you take if you're struggling financially. First make sure that you have explored and exhausted the other options available to you, says Kevin Mahoney, a CFP and founder of Washington D.C.-based advisory firm Illumint. Depending on whether you're employed or not, refinancing existing debt may help. Or you might be able to tap home equity. And don't overlook family and friends who may be able to help with temporary assistance. "No matter the specific circumstances, a retirement withdrawal should stay down as far as possible on the list of potential options," Mahoney says. "Withdrawing money from a retirement account is a reasonable move in a worst-case financial scenario," Mahoney says. But make sure you're only taking the money if you really need it. If you tap into your 401(k) or other retirement accounts, make sure you're using the money to pay off outstanding debts or cover an income gap during this difficult time, says Michael Kelley, an Ohio-based CFP and founder of Kelley Financial Planning. Don't take it out to have an extra financial cushion or to make a big purchase, like a car. And if you did take money from your retirement savings, give yourself a break, DuQuesnay says. "No one predicted that a global pandemic would cause 30 million Americans to lose their jobs in just six weeks," she says. "Do what you need to do to get through the current crisis, then evaluate a path forward."

Make a plan to pay yourself back