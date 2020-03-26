Americans will soon be able to take penalty-free withdrawals from their 401(k)s, but experts say think twice about using retirement savings

For many, this relief simply isn't an option

Only about half the workforce has a retirement account, says Olivia S. Mitchell, professor of insurance/risk management and business economics and public policy, and executive director of Wharton's Pension Research Council at the University of Pennsylvania. And many have far less than $100,000 saved. A recent report found pre-retirees, Americans 56 to 61, had a median balance of $21,000 in their 401(k) accounts in 2016, which is the most up-to-date data on file. That total reflects almost 30 years of savings. Younger generations do not fare much better. Older millennials (32 to 37) have about $1,000 saved in their 401(k)s. Not only that, but employees with retirement accounts tend to be the higher paid, better educated and longer-term workers. "Therefore allowing people to tap into their retirement accounts won't help the millions who have no accounts," Mitchell says. "Those with no accounts are also likely to be the people that will be needing the most help." Additionally, Mitchell predicts that the U.S. will see an increase in applications for early Social Security benefits, particularly if the recession is long and hard. "People taking early benefits will end up with a lifetime of lower payouts, and if they already ate into their 401(k)s, they'll be more likely to face shortfalls in their later years," she says.

Consider the costs of taking retirement money

Giving Americans the ability to take $100,000 in penalty-free withdrawals is probably rooted in the right place, says Timothy Ellis Jr., a certified financial planner with Memphis-based Waddell & Associates. But those withdrawals could have a long-term negative impact on retirement plans and needs moving forward, Ellis says. Especially because the worst time to withdraw investment assets is in the middle of a dramatic market downturn. Because the investments are worth less, consumers may have to withdraw a larger percentage of the account, Ellis says. Then there's the opportunity cost to raiding your retirement savings early. "Accessing retirement plan accounts, especially for younger workers, can put a permanent dent in plan balances," Ellis says. In fact, for an investor who makes steady retirement contributions over their career, the amounts saved during the first 10 years may end up accounting for half of their retirement account balance at age 65. That's because compounding is one of the most powerful tools to boost retirement savings, and making a withdrawal, especially during the early stages of investing, reduces that ability, Ellis adds. Even a smaller withdrawal adds up in the long run. A $5,000 balance today could be worth $57,900 in 35 years, assuming a 7% annual rate of return. You also can't forget about taxes: While the new rule allows for penalty-free withdrawals, the money isn't totally free. "There will still be ordinary income taxes owed on withdrawals from traditional 401(k) deferral, employer matching and profit sharing balances," Ellis says. Under the new stimulus package, however, consumers would be allowed to spread out the income taxes over a three-year period, so consumers wouldn't take such a massive hit on next year's taxes. The Senate's CARES Act is expected to pass the House of Representatives on Friday, but there are still steps retirement plan providers will need to take to make this new benefit available to consumers. It's also worth noting that under the recently passed SECURE Act, new parents are able to take $5,000 penalty-free from retirement accounts once regulators and employers provide guidance. But many 401(k) plan providers have delayed access to the new benefit, saying they need additional guidance from regulators and employers. So while Wednesday's bill aims to expand the ability to take penalty-free withdrawals, there's no guarantee that Americans will be able to immediately take advantage of the benefit immediately during the coronavirus outbreak.

Other options if you need cash