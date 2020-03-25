Here's what's in the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill

The Senate released an unprecedented stimulus bill Wednesday, estimated to cost $2 trillion, as Congress tries to lessen the coronavirus pandemic's human and economic toll.
The chamber hopes to move quickly to pass the legislation Wednesday night as workers face widespread layoffs, hospitals and states starve for resources and businesses small and large worry about their survival. The House is unlikely to pass the proposal before Thursday.
The bill, designed to offer relief to individuals, the health care system and even an entire corporate sector ravaged by the outbreak, would:
As the coronavirus disease COVID-19 spreads across the U.S., there are now more than 65,000 cases and at least 900 deaths from it, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Patients have flooded hospitals in New York City, the epicenter of the outbreak in the U.S., as states around the country plead for more critical resources such as masks and ventilators.
As businesses and schools close across the country to slow the outbreak, a wave of layoffs and furloughs has hit Americans. States are expected to report historic unemployment claims as the economy slows and workers struggle to cover bills.
— CNBC's Kayla Tausche contributed to this report