Getting a penalty-free 401(k) withdrawal may be more complicated than you think

With so many people out of work and struggling to keep up with their bills during the coronavirus pandemic, the opportunity to dip into retirement savings without incurring any extra upfront costs could be a valuable lifeline. In response to the sudden economic downturn, Congress took steps in late March to make it easier for Americans to withdraw money from their retirement accounts if they were affected by the pandemic. Under the $2 trillion stimulus package, Americans can take a withdrawal of up to $100,000 from their retirement savings, including 401(k)s or individual retirement accounts, without the typical penalty. Referred to as "coronavirus related distributions," they are available only in 2020. Unfortunately, this fix is not an option that's available to everyone. Before the pandemic gripped the country, Dee* worked two jobs, both at hospitals near Billings, Montana. But like roughly 30 million other Americans, she's been out of work going on nearly two months, a situation that's put a lot of strain on her household's finances. Because of her age and ongoing health conditions, Dee, 62, had to quit one job where she was required to interact directly with Covid-19 patients. Her other job was furloughed until non-coronavirus patients start returning to hospitals. She did file unemployment but says she has yet to see any money from that. "You can't get through on the phone, and they aren't answering e-mails," Dee says. With bills mounting and unemployment stalled, Dee and her husband (who is still working) thought they found a solution to their problem thanks to the new withdrawal rules: They would dip into her husband's retirement savings.

Despite new rules, this relief may not be an option

Before the March legislation passed, if you needed to access retirement funds before age 59½, you generally had to pay a 10% penalty on any amount you withdrew, as well as income taxes. There were a few exceptions to that rule, including education expenses, buying your first home, covering massive medical debts or being ordered by a court to provide alimony or child support. If you were over age 55 and lost your job, whether you were laid off, fired or quit, you could also pull money out of your 401(k) or 403(b) plan without penalty. "My husband is still working, but the loss of my income from two jobs for nearly two months has been significant," Dee says. So the penalty-free withdrawal felt like one of the few available options that wouldn't cost them a lot of money upfront. The March legislation gives Americans three years to either pay the taxes due on the withdrawal or to pay back the money and not owe taxes on it. Unfortunately, getting a coronavirus related distribution, or CRD, isn't available to everyone. While Congress made it easier to take a withdrawal without incurring any penalties, it's not guaranteed. Retirement plan providers read the new law's withdrawal exemption as an optional plan feature, which means that the decision whether to offer this benefit rests with the employer. This is a so-called "plan event" and is something that needs to be signed off on by the company, says Michael Hadley, a lawyer with the D.C.-based law firm Davis & Harman In Dee's case, her husband's employer voted not to adopt the coronavirus related distribution — a fact the couple learned after the withdrawal request had been denied. "They felt that since their employees were still working, they didn't see the need — forgetting, possibly, that many are dependent on income from a spouse who did get laid off because of the unexpected Covid-19 shutdown," Dee says. Yet this situation is far from unique, Hadley says. "There are a lot of employers that have decided not to implement CRDs." Almost half, 44%, of plan sponsors were still deciding which of the CARES Act provisions to implement, according to a survey by the Plan Sponsor Council of America released April 14. Of employers that have made a decision, almost 70% of large organizations are allowing CRDs up to $100,000 or 100% of the vested amount, as opposed to only about one in five smaller organizations.

Hardship withdrawal may also be barred

Despite the fact that many plan sponsors aren't allowing CRDs, there are still other ways Americans can access their retirement savings early. Dee persisted, requesting instead a disaster hardship withdrawal. Typically, these types of withdrawals are available if you have suffered a loss of income because you live in an area that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has designated a disaster. But to get a hardship withdrawal approved, the disaster declaration must include individual assistance. In other words, it's not enough that the area has been declared a disaster — "individual assistance" also must be available. And there's some debate whether Montana's coronavirus-related disaster declaration was designated for individual assistance, or just public assistance. "The Montana governor's office sent an email stating Montana had been approved for state, public and individual assistance from FEMA," Dee says. But her husband's plan provider disagrees. "It's very frustrating."



Yet Hadley says it appears Montana has not yet been designated for individual assistance, just public assistance. But at the end of the day, "this is, in fact, an idiosyncrasy in the IRS hardship rules," Hadley says. "The coronavirus pandemic has revealed this quirk." No one really paid much attention to the nuance until Covid-19 hit, he adds, saying that the IRS only recently changed its rules around hardship withdrawals in the wake of federally declared disasters. There are other ways Americans can get a hardship withdrawal approved — it doesn't always take a natural disaster. If you're facing eviction from your home or if you have overwhelming medical debt, for example, you can apply for withdrawal. But again, your retirement plan must provide for hardship distributions in the first place.

Other options if you need cash