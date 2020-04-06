What to expect if you have a 401(k) loan and lose your job

If you already are paying on a loan from your 401(k) account and lose your job amid the coronavirus pandemic, that borrowed money could generate a tax bill you weren't expecting. Although the latest round of economic rescue legislation provides relief for coronavirus-related withdrawals from 401(k) plans, loans that already have been in repayment are subject to some existing rules that apply when you're laid off or otherwise part ways with your company. In other words, your loan could morph into a distribution that comes with taxes and an early withdrawal penalty. "If an individual is laid off, it can speed up the time of repayment," said Will Hansen, executive director of the Plan Sponsor Council of America.

by Schneider-Photographie

Although the CARES Act makes some changes to 401(k) withdrawals and loans for individuals financially impacted from the coronavirus — including waiving early withdrawal penalties and giving qualifying individuals three years to replace what they took out — the legislation does not cover loans unrelated to the current crisis. That includes ones that already were outstanding. As the coronavirus pandemic continues running roughshod over the U.S. economy and job losses continue to mount, some workers may hit the unemployment line with a 401(k) loan in tow. Vanguard's 2019 How America Saves report shows that 13% of 401(k) savers have an outstanding loan. The average balance on those loans is $9,900 and is most common among workers with income from $30,000 to $100,000. About 78% of plans allow such loans, whose repayment terms are usually five years. Federal law allows workers to borrow up to 50% of their account balance, with a maximum of $50,000 (the CARES Act temporarily increased that to $100,000 for individuals who are financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic). The loan is tax-free and, unlike with most outright distributions, there is no early withdrawal penalty of 10% if you're under age 59½.