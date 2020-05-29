51.7 million parents have lost income during the coronavirus pandemic—and experts say it may be especially hard for them to head back to work

While early unemployment figures shows the recent economic downturn has disproportionately impacted women and minorities in the U.S., new data reveals that the coronavirus pandemic has hit parents especially hard. And experts say it's going to be especially challenging for these households to return to work.

About 51.7 million Americans who live in households with children under the age of 18 say that either they or someone in their home experienced a loss of employment income since President Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency on March 13, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey.

And the latest Census survey shows that 40 million adults with kids in the house expect they or another member of the household will continue to lose, or start to lose, income in the next four months. This isn't surprising, considering that experts predict Americans with children will face the some of the biggest hurdles as companies require employees to head back to the office.

"Even as they attempt to go back [to work], they don't have any way of rejoining the labor force because, in fact, they're still caring for children at home," Diane Swonk, chief economist with Grant Thornton, tells CNBC Make It.

About 60% of parents in the U.S. have had no outside help caring for their children during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a recent survey from Boston Consulting Group.

"I look at the struggles that parents are going through, and it's crazy," Swonk says. "Finding care in a socially distant world is even more difficult," she says, noting that while many child-care providers shut down or have limited capacity, for many parents, it's even harder than usual because many parents are also not able to rely on grandparents as back-up care.