I flew cross-country during the pandemic—here's how I would prepare differently if I had to do it again

On Friday, May 22, I flew from Los Angeles, where I currently live, back home to Charlotte, North Carolina, to be closer to family right now.

Planes have been flying emptier the past few months: U.S. air travel demand is down about 90% from a year ago and 73% of U.S. flights are less than half full, Airlines for America (A4A) estimates. However, my flight happened to be an exception and was nearly full. I was prepared with the basics — I wore a mask for the duration of the journey and packed hand sanitizer — but looking back, I could have done more to feel safer at the airport and on-board the plane.

It's nearly impossible to socially distance if you're traveling by air, so you're better off avoiding flying if possible. But if it's essential you travel, here are four things I wish I'd done differently before heading to the airport: