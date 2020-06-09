Should you send your kids back to school? Here's what the experts say

The reopening of schools around the world following the coronavirus crisis has been the subject of much debate. In England, for instance, some pupils returned to the classroom last week, but many parents opted not to send their children back over safety concerns.

In fact, more than two-fifths of primary schools — the U.K. equivalent of kindergarten and elementary school — did not open for reception, year 1, and year 6 classes on June 1, as recommended by the U.K. government. This was according to a poll of 10,953 U.K. schools by the National Education Union published last week.

The U.K. government is now expected to drop plans to send all children before the summer holiday, according to reports.

Indeed, research has suggested that certain conditions must be met in order for schools to reopen without causing a second wave of coronavirus cases.

Researchers at the U.K.'s University of Warwick said in a paper published on Thursday that the gradual reopening of schools was unlikely to lead to a second wave of Covid-19 cases but that this had become more uncertain when combined with other measures of lockdown being eased at the same time.

Studies have shown that most children tend to be only mildly affected by Covid-19 and have a lower risk of dying. Although there is less certainty around the rate at which children transmit the coronavirus.

Until last week, schools in England were only open for the children of key workers during lockdown. The gradual reopening comes as a total of 288,834 people have contracted the coronavirus in the U.K. as a whole, with 40,680 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.