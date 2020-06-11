Why are we in a recession if the stock market is recovering?

A medical worker stands at the entrance to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the first day that traders are allowed back onto the historic floor of the exchange on May 26, 2020 in New York City.

U.S. stocks have had a wild week, but a notable one. On Monday, the S&P 500 recovered its 2020 losses, while on Wednesday, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed above 10,000 for the first time, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also logged gains before dropping back down during Thursday morning trading. But these market swings came as officials declared that the U.S. entered a recession in February. While experts generally define a recession as a period of significant decline in GDP in back-to-back financial quarters, the private non-profit research organization National Bureau of Economic Research said Monday that the "unprecedented magnitude of the decline in employment and production, and its broad reach across the entire economy, warrants the designation of this episode as a recession, even if it turns out to be briefer than earlier contractions."

So if we're in a recession, aka an economic downturn, why is the stock market spiking? The stock market tends to be what's referred to as a leading indicator of the economy. It's not a direct, parallel representation of the economy, but it can give a preview of where things may be heading. "Typically the market will start declining before a recession is visible and it will start recovering about four months before the end of a recession," Jurrien Timmer, director of global macro at Fidelity Investments, tells CNBC Make It. In other words, that means while the market reflects the economy, its performance typically moves ahead of it, Timmer says. That's why stocks have looked so disconnected from the economic fundamentals such GDP, employment and inflation. The stock market started to drop off in February, but experts say we didn't hit peak unemployment until May. In fact, the stock market has a decent track record of "sniffing out" when the economic situation has stopped getting worse, says Liz Ann Sonders, Schwab's chief investment strategist. But it's not perfect, and we're in uncharted territory during this coronavirus-induced recession. "We've never had a full-stop economic shutdown by government mandate ever in history," Sonders says, so we can't go back and look at the last four times a global pandemic shut down the global economy to see how long the resulting recession lasted. And those unknowns have led to some wild market spikes. "We went from an all time high on February 19 to down 35% on March 23 at a record clip, the fastest move from an all-time high to bear market territory in history," Sonders says. "But the speed with which the rebound happened is unlike anything we've seen before."

