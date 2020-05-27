Don't let market upswings fool you into believing economic recovery is here

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is pictures on May 26, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City. - Wall Street stocks surged early Tuesday on optimism about coronavirus vaccines as the New York Stock Exchange resumed physical floor trading for the first time since late March.

The markets experienced a surge on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 index rallying above 3,000 points for the first time since March. While you may assume that the economy is on the road to recovery with these recent upswings, the stock market may not be the best gauge for the overall economic well-being of the U.S. Investors need to be looking at the whole economy, not just the market, and paying more attention to the potential cascading impacts of the coronavirus pandemic such as businesses bankruptcies and permanent unemployment, Liz Ann Sonders, Schwab's chief investment strategist, warns. "We haven't done enough thinking about the ripple effects," Sonders says. Instead, it seems the market reflects the optimism around a potential Covid-19 vaccine and states reopening. While both are important aspects to follow, they do not tell the whole story of what the country is facing.

There's less attention being put on the economy overall, Sonders says. That's an important distinction to make: The stock market is not a representation of the economy. The two are actually very different, according to Morningstar researcher John Rekenthaler. That's because while stocks tend to be forward-looking, their ups and downs don't always take into account all of the aspects that make up the economy. The economy encompasses the total goods and services a country produces across all all industries, professions and income levels. But indices like the S&P 500 only track the business prospects of large companies. The effects of the coronavirus pandemic on these giant corporations have been relatively "benign," compared with the "awful showing of the overall economy," Rekenthaler says, especially when compared to small businesses and American households, both of which affect the overall economy. The recent stock market rallies don't reflect the potential ripple effects of the pandemic, such as permanent unemployment, Sonders says. Close to 80% of employees consider their job losses over the past few months temporary. "But, of course, the survey that generated that number was a survey of employees, not employers," Sonders says. "That's an important distinction." "In the event of an actual bankruptcy, many of those perceived temporary job losses become permanent layoffs," she says. In fact, several major retailers, such as J. Crew, J.C. Penney and Neiman Marcus, have already filed for bankruptcy. Another ripple effect to watch: the impact of distance learning on college towns. Some universities have already announced they will not reopen for in-person classes in fall. That's likely to have a big impact not only on schools, but the surrounding communities. "Think about towns and cities where colleges dominate those landscapes and think about the ripple effects into services and restaurants," Sonders says. Many schools employ thousands and inject massive amounts of income into the local economy. But with students staying away, that may all take a hit.

What investors should do amid the uncertainty