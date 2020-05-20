The 3 best money moves you can make right now, depending on your financial situation

Almost all states are starting to reopen this week, but that doesn't mean Americans should expect the economy, or their own finances, to suddenly return to normal. Although it can be tempting to start spending normally as businesses reopen, some Americans still need to "hunker down" and continue to be frugal, says Tiffany Aliche, personal finance expert and founder of The Budgetnista. That's because more than 36 million Americans lost their jobs over the past eight weeks as the coronavirus pandemic prompted much of the country to temporarily shut down. "This number is staggering," says Lauren Goodwin, an economist and portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments. Especially when you consider that the U.S. economy added about 20 million jobs over the roughly 10 years preceding this crisis. The loss of so many jobs, paired with the fact that retail sales nosedived by a record 16.4% in April, has many experts and economists believing that the U.S. is already in a recession. Yet not everyone has been affected the same way during the pandemic. For some Americans, it might be a good time to take advantage of market trends and federal assistance programs to get ahead financially. Not sure what money moves you should make right now? Aliche outlines what steps Americans should consider taking, depending on their financial situation.

Those who need to hunker down

If you're already collecting unemployment or are worried about losing your job, Aliche says it's time to get used to phrases like "tighten up, spend less and save, save, save." With that in mind, she recommends those in this situation do three things when it comes to your spending right now. 1. Prioritize your bills The most important step you can take if you're worried about your income is to prioritize what you're spending on, Aliche says. While many Americans recently received $1,200 stimulus checks from the federal government, and more may be on the way, that amount likely won't cover all of your expenses. To figure out which bills and expenses you need to pay first and which you can delay, Aliche recommends asking yourself two questions: If I don't make this payment, will I be unhealthy? If I don't make this payment, will I be unsafe? If the answer is yes to either of those, pay that bill as best as you can. If you haven't already, look into many of the assistance and payment deferment programs that utility companies, cell phone providers, lenders and landlords may be offering. "Lean into that help," Aliche says, so you can make the most of the money you do have. It doesn't make sense to put all of your stimulus money or your unemployment check toward your mortgage if you have a federally-backed loan that you can defer payment on for six months without racking up fees or interest. 2. Hold off on aggressively paying down debt Along with prioritizing your expenses, only make the minimum payment on your debts if you lost your job or are struggling financially, Aliche recommends. "For the most part, I'm telling people to leave your debt alone. Focus on other things," she says. That advice can feel contrary to what Americans usually hear, but you don't know what's going to happen tomorrow, next week or six months from now, Aliche warns. For now, focus on keeping current with your debts, but don't go to extremes. 3. Save as much as possible If you still have an income, make sure you're saving. "Now, more than ever, having emergency savings is critical," Aliche says. The goal is to have six months worth of what she calls a "noodle budget," which is the lowest budget you can get away with, she says. To calculate this, imagine you have to eat only Ramen noodles and pay for the barest basics such as rent and utilities, Aliche says. What is the lowest possible amount that you can spend to live on each month? That number is your noodle budget.

Those who should try to get ahead