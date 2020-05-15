Retail sales plunge a record 16.4% in April, vs 12.3% drop expected

Consumer spending tumbled a record 16.4% in April as the backbone of the U.S. economy retrenched amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a government report Friday.
Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expected the advanced retail sales number to fall 12.3% after March's reported 8.3% dive already had set a record for data going back to 1992. The March numbers were revised to be not as bad as the 8.7% initially reported.
Some 68% of the nation's $21.5 trillion economy comes from personal consumption expenditures, which tumbled 7.6% in the first quarter just as social distancing measures aimed at containing the coronavirus began to take effect.
Friday's data showed that the slowdown continued into the first part of the second quarter as layoffs began to mount and consumers went into lockdown.
Total spending amounted to $403.9 billion, with the biggest factor in the downturn being a collapse in clothing and accessories that amounted to an 89.3% fall from the same period a year ago. Retail trade overall saw a 15.1% drop from March and a 17.8% slide from April 2019.
The retail industry, particularly brick and mortar stores, already had been in a state of peril, and the coronavirus measures have only added to the misery.
This is breaking news. Check back here for updates.