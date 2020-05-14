Weekly jobless claims total 2.981 million, bringing coronavirus tally to 36.5 million

The total 2.981 million new claims for unemployment insurance brought the coronavirus crisis total to nearly 36.5 million, by far the biggest loss in U.S. history. Last week's count was revised up by 7,000 to 3.176 million, putting the weekly decline at 195,000.

New filings for unemployment claims totaled just shy of 3 million for the most recent reporting period, a number that while still high declined for the sixth straight week, according to Labor Department figures Thursday.

Stock market futures moved lower following the numbers and pointed to another losing day on Wall Street.

While the numbers have been declining since the March 28 peak, joblessness remains pervasive through the U.S. even as states continue to come back online slowly following the economic shutdown.

The Labor Department reported a loss of 20.5 million jobs in April that brought the unemployment rate to 14.7%, both post-World War II highs.

According to the latest figures, those displaced are still not being brought back to work under a freeze that was supposed to last weeks but now has extended for nearly two months. Continuing claims rose by 456,000 to a record 22.83 million, after the previous week's total was revised down to 22.38 million.

The four-week moving average, used to smooth out weekly volatility, also spiked by 2.7 million to 19.76 million.

"The numbers ... are still alarming of course but with more reopenings occurring in the coming months they should continue to recede. Continuing claims though will remain high as the pace of rehirings will be gradual and coincident with the pace and degree of the reopenings," said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group.

