DC sues online lender over 'predatory' loan scheme—but experts say these are increasingly common

The attorney general for the District of Columbia is suing online lender Elevate to protect residents from "predatory, high-cost loans." The lawsuit, filed Friday, June 5, by Attorney General Karl Racine, is the latest salvo in an ongoing battle between consumer advocates and lenders around short-term, unsecured loans that opponents argue can be overly expensive and risky. It comes at a time when Americans are increasingly looking for credit. One out of three of Americans have lost income because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Financial Health Network's 2020 U.S. Financial Health Pulse, a survey of over 2,000 U.S. adults fielded between April 20 and May 7, 2020. Among Americans who report losing income, 3% of survey respondents say they've had to borrow money using a payday loan, deposit advance or pawn shop loan. In fact, to help consumers and small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic, federal regulators — the Federal Reserve System, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, National Credit Union Administration and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency — have actually encouraged banks and credit unions to "offer responsible small-dollar loans to consumers and small businesses in response to Covid-19." Regulators say that banks and financial institutions could structure these new loans in a variety of ways, including open-end lines of credit, installment loans paid back over a set duration or single payment loans. While increasing the number of institutions making smaller loans may help some Americans get access to much-needed funds, it could also lead to more predatory lending. "The FDIC has let the banks it supervises launder loans for predatory lenders, so it is up to the states and D.C. to step up and protect their families from these outrageous and illegal loans," says Lauren Saunders, associate director of the National Consumer Law Center. "The last thing we need during the Covid-19 crisis is more predatory lending," Saunders adds.

Why experts say small, unsecured loans can be risky

Recent lawsuit aims to eliminate 'unscrupulous' loans

Over the past several years, Elevate made over 2,500 loan agreements with D.C. residents for two types of loan products that carried extremely high rates, according to Friday's lawsuit. Rise, which is an installment loan, charges an interest rate of 99% to 149%, according to Racine's office. Elevate also offers a line of credit called Elastic, which effectively charges APRs between 129% and 251%, Racine found. Yet D.C. does not permit payday loans and is one of the 45 states and jurisdictions in the U.S. that cap interest rates on installment loans and credit lines, restricting the maximum APR that licensed money lenders can charge at 6% or 24%, depending on the type of loan. Elevate's top interest rates are 42 times the legal limit, the lawsuit claims. To get around the rate restrictions, the lawsuit claims Elevate partnered with two state-chartered banks, which are not subject to state interest rate limits. But Elevate was ultimately controlling the loans, taking the risks and getting the profits, the lawsuit contends. "District law sets maximum interest rates that lenders can charge to protect residents from falling prey to unscrupulous, exploitative lenders. We're suing to protect D.C. residents from being on the hook for these illegal loans and to ensure that Elevate permanently ceases its business activities in the District," Racine said in a statement.

