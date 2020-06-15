When should a start-up begin speaking to investors? Three experts give their take

The coronavirus crisis has undoubtedly created a more challenging environment for any start-up, but this underlines just how important it is to have a plan in place to secure initial funding to get things off the ground.

Patrick Newton, founding partner at early-stage venture capital (VC) fund Form Ventures said that there was "no such thing as too early" to start talking to potential investors.

"If someone comes to us and they've got less than three months runway, then that makes us pretty nervous," he said on a panel at the 2020 CogX conference last week.

Newton added that entrepreneurs shouldn't be "guided by the exception" of start-ups who get an initial contract, otherwise known as a "term sheet," within a week of pitching to a VC — "You've got to basically prepare for the worst and give yourself lots and lots of time."

Gary Stewart, formerly the managing director of Telefonica's start-up accelerator Wayra U.K., also recommended starting to talk to people as soon as possible.

He said that he started speaking to investors for initial feedback on his latest venture, The Nest, an app helping to address the lack of diversity in tech that he co-founded, "from the very first moment that we had the idea" for it.

"I think the absolute worst thing you could do when you're raising (funds) is to think that you should start conversations when you need to raise," Stewart said.

Approaching investors in advance of raising funds allows you to develop a relationship, he explained. This then enables you to focus on proving to them that you are actually able to execute a business plan "because at the end of the day people invest not in the idea, but your ability to execute a plan."