Campaign to cap payday loan interest rates at 36% moves ahead in Nebraska even as federal measures remain stalled

Nebraska voters have moved closer toward getting the chance to decide whether or not to put limits on the amount of interest payday loans can charge, thanks to a local campaign that collected 120,000 signatures.

The Nebraskans for Responsible Lending coalition, which includes state chapters of the AARP and ACLU among its members, announced Thursday they had collected enough signed petitions to get an initiative that would cap the annual interest rate on payday loans at 36% onto the November ballot during the 2020 general election.

Currently, the average interest rate for a payday loan in Nebraska is 404%, according to the coalition. Lenders who offer these small loans, which you can generally take out by walking into a lender with just a valid ID, proof of income and a bank account, require borrowers to pay a "finance charge" (service fees and interest) to get the loan, the balance of which is due two weeks later, typically on your next payday.

Under current Nebraska laws, lenders can charge up to $15 per $100 loaned. Individual borrowers can take loans for up to $500, according to the Consumer Federation of America. That means a two-week loan for $500 that levies the maximum finance charge of $75 would have an APR of 391%.

To help change that, the coalition collected over 120,000 signatures over the past six months, far more than the 85,000 the group estimated they'd need to collect by early July to qualify. In Nebraska, you need to collect signatures of 7% of registered voters to get a measure onto the ballot. The coalition says it plans to send 127 boxes of signed petitions to the Nebraska Secretary of State, who will verify the signatures and determine whether or not the requirements were met.

"For too long, we've heard stories of families who have been caught up in cycles of debt from these unaffordable loans with interest rates averaging 400%," Aubrey Mancuso, an organizer for Nebraskans for Responsible Lending, said during a press conference Thursday. "The legislator has failed to address this time and again, and now it will be up to voters to decide if 400% interest is just too high."