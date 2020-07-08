How the founders of Chief, a private network for C-suite women, are expanding amid the pandemic

When Carolyn Childers and Lindsay Kaplan launched Chief in January 2019, their goal was to create a small private network for executive women to receive the resources and support they needed. As C-suite leaders themselves, the founders knew about the lack of mentorship and guidance women received as they climbed the ranks in their career. "The idea of Chief came from a pretty personal place for Lindsay and I," says Childers, who previously served as senior vice president of operations at the house cleaning start-up Handy, and who led the launch of the site Soap.com until it was acquired by Amazon. "We were getting more and more senior in our careers and spending a bunch of our time managing our team, mentoring other people and realizing that there was no community or resources for us anymore as we were now the resource for other people," she says.

Chief co-founder Carolyn Childers. Photo credit: Chief

Yearning to fill this void, Childers and Kaplan, who had been working as vice president of communications and brand at Casper, launched Chief in New York City with a plan to get roughly 100 women to sign up. But after reaching out to executive women they knew personally or admired from afar, Childers tells CNBC Make It that word about their network spread quickly, and they launched with over 200 members. In January 2019, they also opened up their first clubhouse location in New York City. And less than six months later in June 2019, they secured $22 million in Series A funding. This funding was led by General Catalyst's chairman and former American Express CEO Ken Chenault and Inspired Capital's managing partner Alexa von Tobel, both of whom are board members at Chief. Now, less than two years later, the private network is home to more than 2,000 executive women from companies like Hulu, American Express, HBO and Google. Chief, which has an internal team of a little over 50 people, also has a waitlist that includes more than 8,000 women across the U.S. and internationally. Since their launch, Childers and Kaplan have expanded their reach beyond New York City to also include Chief clubhouses in Los Angeles and Chicago, where members are able to attend in-person events, workshops and group sessions.

Building an exclusive network

To join Chief, women must hold an executive position at their company or be a rising VP. To apply, women can fill out an online application, or they can be nominated by a colleague. From there, Chief will evaluate a potential candidate based on the influence of their position, the length of time they've been in their role and the impact of their career. "We really are focused on building a community and resources specifically for executive women," says Childers. One of their most popular services is their core group sessions, where members are broken up into groups of 10 and paired with an executive coach. Before the pandemic, the women in each group would meet in-person on a monthly basis to talk confidentially about the challenges they're facing at work and to get guidance on leadership development. Since the start of the pandemic, Childers and Kaplan say these monthly meetings have transitioned to online. "It's definitely executive coaching on steroids because you're not only getting the perspective and help of that executive coach, but also a group of women who are going through really similar experiences," Childers says. In addition to the core group sessions, Chief also offers workshops, events and digital services where members can discuss new job openings at their company, share vetted candidates, or watch in-person events online. Past speakers include Gayle King, Whoopi Goldberg, Valerie Jarrett and Amal Clooney. Membership at Chief can cost close to $8,000 per year, but Childers says the vast majority of their members are sponsored by their company because leadership development and coaching is one of the major reasons to join.

Chief founders Lindsay Kaplan and Carolyn Childers Photo credit: Chief

The impact of the pandemic