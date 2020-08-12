This quiz can help parents decide between in-person or remote schooling this fall

For parents who have yet to send their children back to school, the decision whether to opt-in for some in-classroom attendance or choose to do remote learning full-time can be agonizing.

Many parents are still unsure which route is best: 63% of parents say they do not have a clear game plan for their children's schooling or care this fall, according to a new survey of 1,000 parents that digital health company Maven Clinic conducted in conjunction with Wakefield Research at the end of July. About 15% of parents say they still have absolutely no idea what they're going to do about school and child care.

But a new quiz launched Wednesday may be able to clarify which option would work best for your family. The free assessment, developed by Maven, allows parents to walk through some of the biggest issues they may have heading into the fall, as well as weigh the pros and cons of in-person versus remote learning.

"A lot of parents are having the same kind of experience where they just keep revisiting the question [of schooling] over and over and over again, but without quite figuring out," economist and parent Emily Oster tells CNBC Make It. "The uncertainty about what is going to happen is really driving a lot of our anxiety."