Parents may qualify for paid leave, unemployment if schools are closed for the fall

Here's what parents should know about their paid leave or unemployment options if their child's school or day-care facility shuts down during the pandemic.

Despite all these new concerns, not much has changed since the spring in terms of legislation that provides support to working parents who must navigate their jobs while kids are at home.

The void of uncertainty is leaving many working parents wondering how they'll juggle their jobs and child care if schools move fully or partially online, or if day-care centers reach capacity or shut down altogether. According to a Care.com survey of 1,000 parents with children under the age of 15, 73% of parents say they plan to make major changes to their professional lives to accommodate the lack of child care for the upcoming school year, and of those, 15% say they are are considering leaving the workforce altogether.

Back-to-school season looks dramatically different this year as school districts across the country enter a new world of remote learning, in-person teaching under social distancing guidelines, or a hybrid of the two .

If you're a parent and work full- or part-time, you may be able to take paid leave to care for kids at home through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA).

Passed in March, the act grants two weeks (up to 80 hours) of emergency paid sick leave at two-thirds pay (up to $200 per day) if you're unable to work because you must care for a child under the age of 18 whose school or care provider is closed or unavailable due to the pandemic.

Parents can take this leave option so long as school and day-care locations are physically closed, even if schools are conducting virtual learning. If schools are partially reopened, you may be able to take paid leave on the days school is closed and your kids are home. You may also be able to prove that your normal child-care options are unavailable as a result of the pandemic, including arrangements with a nanny, au pair, grandparents or a day care that is open but at capacity.

If you've been employed for at least 30 calendar days, you can get up to an additional 10 weeks of paid expanded family and medical leave at two-thirds pay (up to $200 per day) if you're unable to work because you must care for a child whose school or care facility is closed or unavailable due to to the pandemic.

These 10 weeks of extended family leave can be taken intermittently with employer permission. So, for example, if school is in-person three days a week and virtual for the remaining two, you may be able to take paid leave twice a week until you've exhausted 12 weeks worth of leave.

If you've already taken time off under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) in the past 12 months, the amount of time you can take off during the pandemic will be reduced by that amount out of the 12 total weeks.

A major benefit of this program is that, unlike filing for unemployment insurance, the Families First leave allows you to retain your workforce attachment and, importantly during a global pandemic, your health insurance and other employer benefits.

Not everyone can take this leave, though. The paid leave act applies only to certain public employers and private employers with fewer than 500 workers. Small businesses with fewer than 50 employees may be exempt from providing child-care leave if they can prove doing so could jeopardize their business. Some health-care providers and emergency response workers are also not eligible.

These limitations mean that as many as 106 million workers aren't eligible for paid leave provided by federal legislation, according to estimates from the Center for American Progress.

Ruth Martin, senior vice president and chief workplace justice officer at the advocacy group MomsRising, says many working parents remain in the dark about their FFCRA paid leave options. With all the challenges posed by the pandemic, "it's hard for a working parent just to know which way is up."

"We're very worried about the lack of awareness about it — it's alarming," Martin tells CNBC Make It. "This is the first time the country has had a nationwide limited paid leave program. With the law passed in March and going into effect two weeks later, there hasn't been a lot of time for a mass public education campaign."

If you think you may qualify for FFCRA leave, you should bring it up with your employer directly, Martin says.

"It's not perfect and doesn't go far enough — we need permanent and comprehensive paid leave in this country — but the benefit is there and can help a number of families as we go into fall and continue to face the challenges of the pandemic."