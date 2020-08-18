Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs: From son of a teen mom and incarcerated dad to one of America's youngest mayors

When Stockton, California Mayor Michael Tubbs was growing up in Stockton in the 1990s and 2000s, "the message I received a lot ... was that I was in fact set up for two things: Prison. Or death," he said in a 2012 TEDx Talk.

That's because Tubbs was born to a teen mom, who didn't have very much money. And he is a Black male with a father in jail.

But that's not what became of Tubbs.

Tubbs gave that TEDx Talk when he was 22 and had recently graduated from Stanford University. Four years later, at 26, Tubbs became the youngest elected mayor of an American city with over 100,000 residents. Now at 30, Tubbs is running for a second mayoral term in Stockton.

Tubbs is also now known as a leading voice in a coalition of nearly a dozen mayors advocating for universal basic income in the United States.

With Tubbs' success, he says he has "upset the set up," as he likes to call it.

Tubbs, who is the subject of the recent HBO documentary "Stockton on My Mind," worked hard to get where he is. But it wasn't only hard work. "Effort matters more when you have a real opportunity," he says.

Here are the factors Tubbs says are the "nucleus" of his success.