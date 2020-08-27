This is how effective a Covid-19 vaccine has to be for life to 'return to normal,' according to scientists

As Americans approach the six-month mark for the Covid-19 pandemic, many are wondering when their lives can return to "normal," that is, no more wearing masks, social distancing or working from home out of necessity.

Eradicating Covid-19 hinges in large part upon having a safe vaccine, which experts believe could be ready by early 2021.

But having a vaccine is just one step — it needs to be effective on a large enough percentage of the population, and enough people have to be willing to get it to truly end the pandemic.

So to find out just how effective and widely used a vaccine must be for the number of new infections per day to drop to zero, researchers used a computational model to simulate various scenarios.

The study showed that if 75% of the population gets a Covid-19 vaccine, it would need to be at least 80% effective to fully end the pandemic without any other measures. (To put this in perspective, the flu vaccination reduces the risk of flu illness by between 40% and 60%, according to the Centers for Disease Control.)