See NASA's images of hurricane Laura and California wildfires — they point to the effects of climate change

Hurricane Laura is seen here approaching the U.S. Gulf Coast on Wednesday. The image is taken by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA's Terra satellite.

NASA has released images of Hurricane Laura in the south and of the California wildfires, which bring the scope of the weather events into focus. And both are connected to climate change, according to Paul Ullrich, associate professor of regional and global climate modeling at the University of California Davis.

Hurricane Laura is seen here in the middle of the night in this image taken with NASA's Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS).

Smoke from the California wildfires on Monday. The image is taken by NASA's Terra satellite. NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS)

"Extreme weather events are perhaps the most potent message of the changes taking place in our climate system," says Ullrich. "Both Hurricane Laura and the California wildfires are connected via a simple rule of thumb that seems to apply fairly generally in describing climate change: wet becomes wetter, dry becomes drier." "Warmer global temperatures driven by greenhouse gas emissions have clear downstream impacts on storm intensity, rainfall totals, soil drying, and risk of wildfire," Ullrich says. "There is no doubt that warming Gulf of Mexico waters have made Hurricane Laura a larger and more intense system, and warmer air temperatures have allowed the storm to carry more moisture and drove up rainfall totals." The NASA satellite image embedded below is a heat map of the ocean temperatures, where darker orange shows warmer temperatures. The sea temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico "were running about one degree Celsius (1.8° Fahrenheit) above average," according to a statement from NASA's Earth Observatory. "Laura underwent a period of rapid intensification as it passed over the warm Gulf waters, with winds intensifying by 50 miles (80 kilometers) per hour over a 24-hour period."