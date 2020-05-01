This interactive tool shows you how the coronavirus pandemic is—and is not—affecting climate change

Comprehending the enormity of climate change is about as mind-bending as understanding the ultimate effect novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes Covid-19) will have on America and the world.

But a free, interactive tool made by artificial intelligence start-up HyperGiant helps put both global crises and their relationship to each other in perspective.

The "ACES: A post Covid Emissions Simulator" allows you to adjust pandemic-induced behaviors like the percentage of Americans who are working from home and the reduced amount of air travel to calculate how much carbon dioxide would be eliminated from the atmosphere if those changes were to be made permanent.

For instance, if 30% of the workforce is working from home, air traffic is reduced by 50% and people eat 15% less meat, according to the tool that eliminates 18 billion tons of carbon dioxide, which is 38% of the way towards the changes dictated by the Paris climate accord. (The United States signed the international environmental agreement in 2015 and pledged to reduce U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by about a quarter by 2030 from 2005 levels. In 2019, the U.S. officially withdrew from the commission.)

The tool also allows users to activate new technologies — like carbon capture, renewable power generation and revolutionary land management and agriculture strategies — to see what it would take to reach the emissions reductions necessary for carbon neutrality (where the net total carbon emissions equal zero, either through reducing your carbon emissions to zero or supporting enough carbon offset programs that your offsets to compensate for your emissions).

For example, if 30% of the workforce is working from home, air traffic is reduced by 50% and people eat 15% less meat (as established in the first portion of the interactive tool above), and then you also add the option of making all vehicles in the U.S. electric, that would eliminate 33 billion tons of carbon dioxide by 2050, according to the simulator. (While that satisfies the Paris Agreement, it is not enough to "reach carbon neutrality and avoid the worst effects of climate change," the simulator says.)

"One of the most difficult things about understanding climate change is understanding the size of the actual climate problem relative to the size of the potential solutions. If I tell you that we will not emit billions of tons of CO2 as a result of Covid-19, that sounds like a lot unless you know how to compare it to the size of the greenhouse gas crisis," HyperGiant climate advisor Noam Bar-Zemer tells CNBC Make It. "This tool makes it easier for people to compare and understand the impact of proposed solutions."

Austin, Texas-headquartered HyperGiant, which was founded in 2018 and has more than 230 employees, works with companies in industries from space to healthcare to problem-solve and boost efficiency via artificial intelligence solutions. The company makes "mid-eight figures" in revenue, CEO Ben Lamm tells CNBC Make It.