Young Black California Mayor Michael Tubbs: 3 ways to start being an ally to Black people

Protests erupted in various cities across the country on Wednesday after a grand jury in Jefferson County, Kentucky failed to bring charges against the police officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor. Only (now dismissed) officer Brett Hankison, who fired into Taylor's neighbors' apartment, was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment.

It's the latest chapter in the cultural reckoning with racism that has gripped America since George Floyd was killed by a police in May.

But for Michael Tubbs, the 30-year-old Black mayor of his hometown, Stockton, California, the fight is nothing new. Tubbs says he has been working against racism for all of his three decades. And frankly, it's time for more people to take on the burden, he says.

"It's not on me to cure 400 years of racism. It is also not on Black people. If that was the case, we would have solved this in 1619, [in] 1492," Tubbs told CNBC Make It in July. (The first enslaved Africans arrived in the Americas in 1619 and Christopher Columbus arrived in America in 1492.)

"I need other folks ... you represent Black people and all people too. You need to speak up and say something."

Tubbs, who spoke with CNBC Make It ahead of the release of an HBO documentary about his life in late July, shared three steps white and non-Black people can take to be supportive allies for Black people and to fight racism.