1 in 4 women are considering downshifting their careers or leaving the workforce due to the coronavirus

The coronavirus crisis is continuing to impact the way we all live and work, but new data from Lean In and McKinsey & Company shows that women are being disproportionately affected by today's pandemic. In its newly released "Women in the Workplace" report, Lean In and McKinsey & Company found that one in four women are considering downshifting their careers or leaving the workforce due to the impact of Covid-19. "This is the most alarming report we've ever seen," Facebook's chief operating officer and Lean In founder Sheryl Sandberg tells CNBC Make It. "I think what's happening is this report confirms what people have suspected, but we haven't really had the data, which is that the coronavirus is hitting women incredibly hard and really risks undoing the progress we've made for women in the workforce."

Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook speaks onstage during 'Putting a Best Facebook Forward' at Vanity Fair's 6th Annual New Establishment Summit. Matt Winkelmeyer | Getty Images

From the beginning of 2015 to the beginning of 2020, the share of women in senior vice president roles grew from 23% to 28%, with the overall share of women in the C-suite growing from 17% to 21% over that same time period. Though this growth is promising, Sandberg emphasizes that the impact of the pandemic is proving to be a real threat to this progress. For the first time in the six years the report has been done, Lean In and McKinsey and Company researchers are seeing evidence of women leaving the workforce at higher rates than men. In the previous six years of this study, data has shown women and men leaving their companies at similar rates. This increase in the number of women who are leaving or thinking about leaving the workforce is largely due to the ongoing caregiving crisis women face, which has only been exacerbated by the pandemic with many schools and day care centers remaining closed. Mothers are three times as likely as fathers to be responsible for a majority of housework and childcare during Covid-19, according to Lean In and McKinsey & Company. Mothers are also twice as likely as fathers to worry that their work performance is being judged negatively because of their caregiving responsibilities during the pandemic. As a result, the report says many senior-level women, who are more likely than women at other levels in corporate America to be mothers, are feeling burned out from the overwhelming demands at work and at home. Even before the pandemic, Sandberg says, "mothers were already working a double shift," finishing the work day and then coming home to do more housework and child care. "Now with coronavirus, what you have is a double double shift," she explains. "You know, mothers are spending 20 more hours a week on housework and child care during coronavirus than fathers. Twenty more hours a week is half of a full-time job." And Sandberg adds that the idea that women feel like they are being judged negatively for tending to their caregiving responsibilities goes back to "decades before when you didn't talk about your kids at work because someone would think you weren't dedicated." "I think we're getting back there and that is super alarming," she says, while adding that this is especially alarming when you consider the fact that women are typically held to a higher performance standard than men and are typically "promoted based on proving what they've already proven and men get promoted based on potential."

