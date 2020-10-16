The CARES Act kept many families financially afloat. Now millions are falling into poverty without additional aid

A few months after the novel coronavirus began ravaging the U.S., economic fallout was temporarily stymied by the $2.2 trillion CARES Act stimulus.

While record numbers of people were losing their jobs and applying for unemployment insurance, generous financial aid, specifically the supplemental $600 per week in UI and one-time stimulus check, "directly lifted" 18 million out of poverty in April, according to researchers from Columbia University and first reported by the New York Times.

But those were temporary fixes. Now, with some of the most effective federal aid provisions long expired, the U.S. is seeing a reversal. An estimated 8 million people have fallen into poverty since May, the researchers find.

The monthly poverty rate, which the researchers calculated based on a household's estimated monthly resources, was not only higher in September than it was in April and May, it was higher than it was before the pandemic began. Black and Hispanic individuals fared the worst, each group experiencing a monthly poverty rate over 25% in September, compared to 12% for White individuals.

Though the CARES Act wasn't perfect, it did mitigate what would have been a much larger increase in poverty, says Megan Curran, a postdoctoral research scientist at Columbia's Center on Poverty and Social Policy and one of the authors of the report.

"If high levels of unemployment continue, as they are projected to, poverty levels are likely to continue to rise," Curran says.