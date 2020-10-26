13 companies hiring for seasonal jobs that you can do from home

Skip Navigation
Last year, Americans spent $730 billion on holiday shopping, with online and other non-store sales making up roughly $167.8 billion of that total, according to the National Retail Federation.

This year, experts are expecting a major increase in online and non-store shopping as consumers look for safe and smart ways to take advantage of holiday deals amid the pandemic.

To meet this increased demand in online orders, many companies, especially those in the customer service and retail space, are looking for remote seasonal workers to help manage operations. Using data from its platform, job searching site FlexJobs created a list of 13 companies that are currently hiring for seasonal jobs that you can do right from your home.

While these positions aren't permanent, they do offer temporary financial assistance to anyone who is unemployed due to the pandemic, or anyone who is simply looking to make some extra cash this holiday season.

To land a remote job today, FlexJobs director of people and culture Carol Cochran told CNBC Make It earlier this year that there are a few things you'll want to do to stand out. First, she says, you'll want to make sure that your resume and cover letter detail any past experiences you've had with working, learning or even volunteering remotely. In the event that you've never had to work in a remote culture, she says you'll then want to find ways to explain how your in-person skills can be translated to a remote environment.

For example, she says, if "you coordinated a meeting across multiple time zones or you collaborated with people in offices in different cities," then you'll want to detail those tasks in your application. 

Additionally, Cochran says when looking to land a remote role you'll want to ensure sure that you're including "keywords or phrases from the job description itself" so that you can catch the "eye of either the person, or in most cases the applicant tracking system, that's going to kind of be looking at your resume."

To find out what companies are currently hiring for seasonal remote jobs, take a look at the below list of employers. While many of these companies fall in the retail and online goods category, there are a few that also fall in the entertainment and finance industry, reflecting on how employers of all kinds are looking for remote workers today.

1. Amazon

Type of company: Online retail

Remote seasonal job openings: HR Contact Center Associate; Workflow Analyst; HR Contact Center Manager

2. DraftKings

Type of company: Sports technology and media entertainment

Remote seasonal job openings: E-Sports Data Coordinator

3. Harry & David

Type of company: Direct marketer of fruit and food gifts

Remote seasonal job openings: Call Center Agent

4. Huckberry

Type of company: Men's fashion and lifestyle shopping site

Remote seasonal job openings: Customer Experience Associate

5. Minted

Type of company: Design marketplace

Remote seasonal jobs: Customer Service Representative; Print Quality Specialist

6. Modsy

Type of company: 3D home design platform

Remote seasonal jobs: Logistics Representative; Seasonal Order Management Representative

7. Perkins & Co

Type of company: Accounting firm

Remote seasonal jobs: Personal Tax Return Reviewer; Personal Tax Return Preparer

8. Popcorn Factory

Type of company: Food and gift baskets

Remote seasonal jobs: Corporate Sales Representative; Corporate Sales and Service Phone Specialist

9. Sundance Institute

Type of company: Nonprofit organization

Remote seasonal jobs: Seasonal Festival Coordinator, Marketing; Seasonal Festival Editor; Seasonal Festival Coordinator, Signage and Environmental Graphics

10. TaxSlayer

Type of company: Tax preparation

Remote seasonal jobs: Customer Support Specialist; Tax Research Support

11. UncommonGoods

Type of company: Retail

Remote seasonal jobs: Production Designer; Vendor Operations Coordinator; Customer Service Exceptions

12. VF Corporation

Type of company: Apparel

Remote seasonal jobs: Customer Service Representative

13. Williams-Sonoma

Type of company: Retail

Remote seasonal jobs: Customer Service Agent

