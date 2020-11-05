How Anderson Cooper handles the stress of working in news: Avoid Twitter, take deep breaths

Anderson Cooper has seen and heard it all in his nearly 30 years as journalist. And constantly being immersed in the news can cause Cooper stress (just like it does for those who watch it).

So Cooper has found simple ways to decompress when feeling overwhelmed.

"During an interview if I'm getting stressed, I just breathe through it for a couple breaths and that helps," Cooper said on his new CNN show, "Full Circle."

Cooper, 53, said he also started meditating a few years ago, though he's still working at it.

"I don't want to sound like I'm some meditation guru because I'm not. I struggle with it. But it's been really helpful," Cooper said.

Cooper also said distancing himself from social media has helped.

"I don't read Twitter anymore. I'll occasionally look at or I'll occasionally tweet something, but I don't engage in that stream," he said.

Avoiding Twitter and what Cooper feels is the negativity that can come from the platform, has made life "much happier," he said.

Studies have shown that meditation and breath work can both help with stress, and experts suggest limiting social media use if it's stressing you out.

