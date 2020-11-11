This is the No. 1 sign of a boss you don't want to work for, says career expert—and how to spot it

During job interviews, candidates spend too much time trying to understand the specific responsibilities of a position, instead of what it will be like to work for the direct supervisor.

But no matter how qualified you are for a position, you'll have a hard time advancing in your career if you don't have a healthy relationship of trust and respect with your direct manager.

While you'll never truly know a person until you start working for them, there is one question you can ask during the interview to get a sense of a boss' leadership style and work principles:

"Can you tell me about the most successful person you ever hired, and what they did that impressed you?"

Let's say you're interviewing at a company that claims to prize work-life balance, but then hear: "The best person I ever hired was Jim. He was one of our hardest-working sales employees; first one in, last one out. Not only did bring in a ton of new clients, but he always responded to emails quickly and arrived to meetings ahead of time."

Does that sound like a good work environment to you? Probably not. A total disregard for work-life balance is the biggest sign of a toxic boss.

I've seen so many people end up burned out and miserable in their jobs due to a boss who expects high quality work delivered in an unrealistic time frame.

A boss that's a good fit will describe an employee that you feel is similar to you.

So a more reassuring answer might sound more like: "It's hard to pick! Everyone on our team is so great. But I'll use Sonya, who was recently promoted to a senior position, as an example. She's never afraid to continue sharing ideas — even though they don't always work — and try new things that have helped us gain more clients. I just love her positive energy and enthusiasm for what we do."

Here's why this answer is indicative of a great boss: