Financial expert: Avoid this mindset during the pandemic

Making the right financial moves right now can be challenging, especially if you've been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Financial expert Patrice Washington says that she's noticed some common mindsets, both negative and positive, that Americans have been adopting recently. And those attitudes can impact how you approach your finances. Here's a look at the mindset Washington says people should avoid right now, as well as what you can do instead to set yourself up for success.

Washington has seen too many people get hung up on pride, she says. Instead of taking advantage of federal assistance programs, community outreach or even payment deferral plans from lenders, some have simply tried to tough it out. Don't do that, "even if you've had savings for the last several months and you've been thinking, 'I will weather the storm,'" she says. Washington is speaking from experience: During the Great Recession, she believed she didn't need help and could go it alone. She eventually had to close her real estate company and ended up $2 million in debt. "One of the things that I regret is that I didn't allow myself to get support sooner," she says.