Mark Cuban: 'Everyone is a genius in a bull market.'

Mark Cuban has strong views about what is driving the recent bull market gains, and it is not strong economic fundamentals. Despite the U.S. economy contradicting in the second quarter, the stock market is testing record levels and that has Cuban worried about the eventual fate of many investors who are new to stock investing.

"I think people are chasing performance. I mean, it is a momentum-based market. I do not think this is a fundamentals- driven market," the billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks said in an interview with CNBC's Squawk Box on Monday morning.

Momentum trading occurs when traders continue to buy securities that are rising and sell them when they looked to have peaked. A momentum-based market can be the result of a few stocks artificially inflating the overall market due to their outsized gains.

Tesla is often cited as a prime example, though some notable long-term value investors are big believers in the long-term outlook for the electric vehicle maker headed by CEO Elon Musk. Tesla has seen its stock value quadruple since mid-March and the company is now worth more than many major automakers, such as Toyota, despite Toyota selling 30 times more cars last year than Tesla. Musk's company has soared to a market cap more than four times that of Ford and GM combined.

"This is not a fundamentals-driven market and it hasn't been since the Fed intervened," Cuban said, referring to the Federal Reserve's extraordinary steps to buy corporate debt and Treasury bonds as part of its effort to keep the financial system running smoothly amid the pandemic.

Cuban, who was a tech investor during the tech bubble of the late 1990s, said current market valuations are "so similar."