Good debt vs. bad debt: Why what you've been told is probably wrong

LaylaBird

You may have heard of debt being categorized as two types: good debt and bad debt. "Good" debt is defined as money owed for things that can help build wealth or increase income over time, such as student loans, mortgages or a business loan. "Bad" debt refers to things like credit cards or other consumer debt that do little to improve your financial outcome. These are oversimplifications. The distinctions between "good" and "bad" debt are a lot more nuanced. It's worth revisiting this topic and understanding the new rules of the debt game. While student loans and mortgages can be used successfully to build wealth or increase your income, that isn't always — or necessarily — the case. Using "good" debt successfully depends on a number of factors.

Student loans

Debt is a necessity for many lower- to middle-income Americans who wish to fund a college education, but as we've all come to understand, not all degree programs are created equal. According to Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz, a financial advisor, board chair and president of the Charles Schwab Foundation, the rule of thumb is that you shouldn't borrow more (in total) than you expect to earn in your first year on the job. For example, if you're pursuing a master's in education and the average starting salary for someone from your school with that credential is $65,000, then you shouldn't take out more than $65,000 in loans to fund that degree.

This guideline is premised on the notion that with yearly salary increases, you should be able to keep up with the interest in your debt and pay it off within the standard 10-year repayment window. That said, if you're graduating into a shaky economy or otherwise unstable job market, you may wish to have even less debt. Of course, it's not possible to anticipate a recession years in advance, so matriculating freshmen can't reasonably know their job prospects at expected time of graduation. Still, if you're in school now, the situation suggests minimizing your debt even more than usual. Or if you're considering going back to school, avoid as much debt as possible. Some lingering effects of the Covid-19 recession may still be present at graduation.

Mortgages

The No. 1 debt question