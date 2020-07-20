Hands off that retirement money until you scout through all the options

If you need money, you might be thinking about those funds you've socked away for retirement.

Well, there's good news. Maybe.

If you're financially impacted by Covid-19, you can take up to $100,000 in emergency funds from your individual retirement account or 401(k) plan through the end of 2020. In addition, if you're younger than 59½, you won't have to pay the usual 10% early distribution penalty on such withdrawals.

That's courtesy of the CARES Act, the federal coronavirus relief law enacted in March. Before the pandemic, you were able to take out only $50,000 or 50% of your retirement account, whichever was less.

A retirement plan withdrawal or loan may seem like a great way to get a cash infusion, but here's how to think through that decision.

First, you will lose out on future gains.

"Let's say you have 10 years of compounding," said Thomas Henske, a certified financial planner with Lenox Advisors in New York. "Your money would double, given a 7% rate of return over that time." In other words, if left untouched, your $100,000 could eventually add up to nearly $200,000.

Research shows that people who didn't tap retirement funds during the Great Recession had better financial recoveries.