Extra unemployment benefits are available. You have to reapply to get them

Federal law offers extra weeks of unemployment benefits to out-of-work Americans during the coronavirus pandemic, but the jobless may have to reapply in order to get them.

The CARES Act, a federal coronavirus relief law enacted in March, offers up to 13 additional weeks of jobless benefits through the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program.

That means individuals can get about three more months of benefits once they exhaust their standard state allotment, which generally lasts for 26 weeks. The average American gets about $380 a week.

The additional aid expires after the end of the year. (This is a different program than the one paying an extra $600 a week through July 31.)

But many Americans will have to reapply for those extra weeks of benefits instead of receiving them automatically, according to the Labor Department.

"For some reason, the [Department of Labor] has taken the position that people have to file for the additional PEUC benefits," said Michele Evermore, a senior policy analyst at the National Employment Law Project.